Open Menu

US Plane Crash: Rescuers Recover 18 Bodies Potomac River, Search Underway For More

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:08 AM

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for more

Passenger plane, military helicopter collide near Washington airport while local authorities confirm 64 passenger on board crashed plane

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) The rescuers have recovered 18 bodies so far from Potomac river after passenger plane crashed with military helicopter at Reagan airport near Washington on Thursday.

The local media reported that search operation is underway for more bodies. They reported that 64 passengers were on board the crashed plane.

The American airline flight from Wichita, Kansas, had arrived in Washington when the aircraft met with an accident near the runway over the Potomac River.

As per FlightRadar, the incident occurred at 5:48pm local time when the aircraft was traveling at a speed of 166 km/h.

The latest reports said that Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft has a seating capacity of 78 passengers.

After colliding with the military helicopter, the passenger plane crashed into the Potomac River. Following the accident, the divers were deployed in the river for rescue operations.

The US authorities confirmed that there were 64 passengers on board the crashed plane.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the rescue operations commenced immediately, and recovered 18 bodies from the river so far while search for more is underway.

According to US military officials, three personnel were aboard the military helicopter that collided with the passenger plane.

The US media reported that the Black Hawk military helicopter involved in the collision was on a training flight.

Following the crash, all flights at Reagan National Airport have been suspended.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been briefed on the aviation accident.

Trump said he has been fully informed about the air crash and is closely monitoring the situation. He assured that the further details would be provided as they emerge.

Related Topics

Accident Washington Trump Wichita Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

1 hour ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

9 hours ago
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

10 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

10 hours ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

11 hours ago
 UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

11 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate deci ..

Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision

11 hours ago
 In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

11 hours ago

More Stories From World