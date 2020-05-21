US Plane With Humanitarian Aid Lands in Russia - US Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US plane delivering humanitarian aid of 50 lung ventilators, which are used to treat patients with coronavirus-caused pneumonia, landed in Russia, Rebecca Ross, the US Embassy in Moscow's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"Just arrived - U.S.

plane with humanitarian aid from the people of the United States to the people of Russia. In times of crisis, the United States and Russia must work together to save lives," Ross said on Twitter.

The ventilators were delivered with military airplanes because there are no commercial flights available, the Pentagon explained earlier.