UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plane With Humanitarian Aid Lands In Russia - US Embassy In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:20 PM

US Plane With Humanitarian Aid Lands in Russia - US Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US plane delivering humanitarian aid of 50 lung ventilators, which are used to treat patients with coronavirus-caused pneumonia, landed in Russia, Rebecca Ross, the US Embassy in Moscow's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"Just arrived - U.S.

plane with humanitarian aid from the people of the United States to the people of Russia.  In times of crisis, the United States and Russia must work together to save lives," Ross said on Twitter.

The ventilators were delivered with military airplanes because there are no commercial flights available, the Pentagon explained earlier.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Pentagon United States From

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

2 hours ago

WHO, UNHCR Agree to Enhance Health Services for Di ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev Court Forces Probe Into Biden's Possible Medd ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.