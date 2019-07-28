UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Planes Enter Airspace Controlled By Venezuela - Venezuelan Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

US Planes Enter Airspace Controlled by Venezuela - Venezuelan Armed Forces

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The US planes have once again entered the airspace controlled by Venezuela, the Strategic Command Operations of Venezuela, a branch of the country's armed forces, said.

"Today [on Saturday], once again US spy planes have entered the zone controlled by Venezuela, violating aviation security and international treaties. The United States continues to openly insult our country," the command tweeted.

This is not the first case of a violation of the airspace of Venezuela over the past few days by the US aircraft.

Earlier in the week, the country's Defense Ministry said that those incidents could be regarded as a serious threat.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January when US-backed Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Nicolas Maduro after the latter's re-election. The United States and its allies, including many EU nations, have swiftly recognized Guaido's self-nomination, while Russia and China, among others, have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate president.

Related Topics

Russia China United States Venezuela January From

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

3 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

3 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

3 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

3 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.