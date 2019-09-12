US Planned Meddling in Russian Affairs in 2017 Using Magnitsky Act - Prosecution

The United States intended to meddle in Russia's internal affairs back in 2017 by planning to support anti-Russian media and NGO campaigns using the Magnitsky Act, Artur Zavalunov, the chief of the law department at the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, said Thursday

"We have conducted a legal analysis of the Magnitsky law...

� I want to draw your attention to the clause that provides for the allocation of $250 million to the anti-Russian influence fund in 2018-2019 for the use of cyber attacks in NATO and EU member states... That is, back in 2017, using the Magnitsky Act, the US already foresaw that they would plan to support media and non-governmental organizations to interfere in our internal affairs," Zavalunov told the Russian upper house.