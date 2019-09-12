UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Planned Meddling In Russian Affairs In 2017 Using Magnitsky Act - Prosecution

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:34 PM

US Planned Meddling in Russian Affairs in 2017 Using Magnitsky Act - Prosecution

The United States intended to meddle in Russia's internal affairs back in 2017 by planning to support anti-Russian media and NGO campaigns using the Magnitsky Act, Artur Zavalunov, the chief of the law department at the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United States intended to meddle in Russia's internal affairs back in 2017 by planning to support anti-Russian media and NGO campaigns using the Magnitsky Act, Artur Zavalunov, the chief of the law department at the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, said Thursday.

"We have conducted a legal analysis of the Magnitsky law...

� I want to draw your attention to the clause that provides for the allocation of $250 million to the anti-Russian influence fund in 2018-2019 for the use of cyber attacks in NATO and EU member states... That is, back in 2017, using the Magnitsky Act, the US already foresaw that they would plan to support media and non-governmental organizations to interfere in our internal affairs," Zavalunov told the Russian upper house.

Related Topics

NATO Russia United States 2017 Media Million

Recent Stories

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on medi ..

5 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims at Continuing Coop ..

6 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

6 minutes ago

EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Ru ..

6 minutes ago

Magistrate imposes fine on profiteers

6 minutes ago

Woman among two shot dead in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.