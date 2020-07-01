UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Planning Hypersonic Prototype Weapon Flight By 2025 - Pentagon Research Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Planning Hypersonic Prototype Weapon Flight by 2025 - Pentagon Research Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The United States is looking to conduct first test flights of completed hypersonic prototype weapons by 2025 with deployable weapons by the second half of the decade, Department of Defense Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization Mark Lewis said on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to deliver by the mid-2020s." Lewis told an online audience at a meeting organized by the Hudson Institute. "We are looking at moving beyond the prototype stage by the second half of this decade. ... We are meeting the challenge in this area. Our potential adversaries should be under no mistake."

Earlier this month, the Defense Department said the United States plans to carry out at least 40 flight tests of hypersonic missiles over the Pacific Ocean in the next four years.

Lewis said the Defense Department has put in place a very aggressive program.

"We've got multiple programs at DARPA [Defense Advanced Research Project Agency] ...We will have a vastly increased rate of testing. We need to fly early [and] we need to fly often. In the next four years, we are looking at 40 different flight tests," he said.

On May 15, President Donald Trump told reporters that the United States was developing a hypersonic missile that would be 17 times faster compared to the fastest missile that the US military currently had available.

Related Topics

Trump United States May

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

17 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

3 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

3 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

4 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.