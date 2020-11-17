UrduPoint.com
US Planning More 'Black Widow' Tactical Exercises To Target 'Enemy' Subs - Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The US Navy is planning a new series of "Black Widow" undersea tactical exercises to develop its capability to destroy prime target submarines of potential enemies in time of war, Submarine Forces Commander Vice Admiral Daryl Caudle told the Naval Submarine League's annual symposium,

"We are in planning for the second 'Black Widow' tactical exercise, the preeminent exercise designed to go after our adversaries' highest-end submarines," Caudle said on Monday.

The Navy had also set up a "Task Force Truing" named after pioneering computer and artificial intelligence genius Alan Turing who died more than 65 years ago to advance its undersea sonar detection capabilities, Caudle told the symposium.

Task Force Turing is developing new AI algorithms to enhance the sonar systems of US nuclear submarines "where we are data rich and analyst poor, we need AI algorithms in the background in an integrated undersea surveillance command. ... That is the tip of the spear," he said.

Caudle also said he was "very excited" about the enhanced capabilities that the use of AI would bring to the detection of submarines underwater.

