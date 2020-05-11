UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Planning To Accuse China Of Trying To Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Research - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 09:38 PM

US Planning to Accuse China of Trying to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Research - Reports

The Trump administration is planning to accuse China of trying to steal novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research conducted by US institutions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing a person familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Trump administration is planning to accuse China of trying to steal novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research conducted by US institutions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are expected to issue a warning that hackers linked to the Chinese government are trying to breach certain US institutions to steal intellectual property and health information related to coronavirus vaccines and treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, prompting some in the US administration, including President Donald Trump and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, to claim it came from a laboratory located there.

Last week, Trump said in a Fox news interview that he believed incompetence, and not malicious intent, was behind the COVID-19 outbreak from China. Trump has yet to release evidence to the public that the virus' origin is linked to a Wuhan lab.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 4.1 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world and more than 283,000 people have died from the disease, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World China Trump Died Wuhan FBI From Government Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Paracha contradicts news item on social media abou ..

3 minutes ago

UK govt sets out phased plan to ease virus lockdow ..

3 minutes ago

Public cooperation imperative to overcome coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

22 houses reduced to ashes in Chhachhro taluka of ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal pays tribute to doctors, paramedics fighti ..

10 minutes ago

New York City Plans to Reopen Schools in September ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.