US Planning to Accuse China of Trying to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Research - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Trump administration is planning to accuse China of trying to steal novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine research conducted by US institutions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are expected to issue a warning that hackers linked to the Chinese government are trying to breach certain US institutions to steal intellectual property and health information related to coronavirus vaccines and treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, prompting some in the US administration, including President Donald Trump and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, to claim it came from a laboratory located there.

Last week, Trump said in a Fox news interview that he believed incompetence, and not malicious intent, was behind the COVID-19 outbreak from China. Trump has yet to release evidence to the public that the virus' origin is linked to a Wuhan lab.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 4.1 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world and more than 283,000 people have died from the disease, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.