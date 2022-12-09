UrduPoint.com

US Planning To Announce New Sanctions Against Russia, China On Friday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 11:40 AM

US Planning to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia, China on Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States is planning to announce new sanctions against Russia and China on Friday, targeting alleged human rights violations in both countries, with a part of the restrictions related to the Global Magnitsky Act, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources.

The sanctions will freeze any assets Russia and China have under US jurisdiction, prevent their travel to the US and impose a ban on business dealings, the report said.

The sanctions will also target several entities of the Russian defense sector, which are allegedly tied to the transfer of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles, and illegal fishing activities in the Pacific Ocean, which Washington blames on Beijing, the report added.

The US Congress adopted the Magnitsky Act in 2012 following the death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow prison in 2009 after he accused the government of corruption. In 2016, the US Congress expanded the legislation by adopting the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the US government to impose sanctions on any entity or individual ” regardless of nationality ” implicated in human rights abuses or corruption. Other countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, have adopted similar legislation.

