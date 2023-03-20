UrduPoint.com

US Planning To Arm Islamists In Syria With NLAW Anti-Tank Missiles - Russian Foreign Intel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

US Planning to Arm Islamists in Syria With NLAW Anti-Tank Missiles - Russian Foreign Intel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The United States is planning to hand over dozens of four-wheel drive pickup trucks with heavy machine guns, as well as Igla man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), TOW and NLAW anti-tank missiles, to Islamist groups in Syria, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"At the Al-Tanf (military base), the issues of arming the ISIS (a terrorist group banned in Russia) are being resolved. In the near future, the groups being formed should be given several dozen all-wheel drive pickup trucks with heavy machine guns, as well as Igla MANPADS, TOW and NLAW anti-tank missiles," the SVR said in a statement.

Washington's close engagement with Islamic terrorists is a manifestation of state terrorism, the statement read.

"The United States continues to use Islamist groups under its control in Syria to undermine the positions of the legitimate government of this country, headed by (President) Bashar Assad," the SVR said.

