UrduPoint.com

US Planning To Provide Kiev With Equipment To Convert Rockets Into 'Smart Bombs' - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 10:20 AM

US Planning to Provide Kiev With Equipment to Convert Rockets Into 'Smart Bombs' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The White House is planning to supply Ukraine with advanced electronic equipment to convert unguided aerial munitions into high-precision "smart bombs" to target Russia's military positions, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing senior US officials familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the delivery would include global positioning devices for precision that could be deployed onto a variety of arms and create what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).

It is yet unknown whether US President Joe Biden or senior US defense officials have approved the delivery of the equipment, the report said.

The officials did not say whether the Ukrainian military would be using the equipment with air- or ground-based munitions or what weapons at Ukraine's disposal would be converted to high-precision "smart bombs."

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon White House Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

59 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

10 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

10 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

10 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.