US Planning to Require Nearly All Foreign Visitors to be Fully Vaccinated - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Biden administration is developing plans to require nearly all foreign nationals visiting the United States to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is believed to be the most prevalent and fastest-spreading mutation in the world albeit not as deadly. The variant was first reported in India in October 2020 and has already become the predominant strain in several countries, including the United States.