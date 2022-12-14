UrduPoint.com

US Planning To Sanction Over 30 Chinese Chip Manufacturers - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US government is planning to impose restrictions against over 30 Chinese companies this week, including the Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp semiconductor manufacturer, by putting them on the trade ministry's blacklist barring from purchases of US components, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The sanctioned Chinese companies would be able to buy US-manufactured components only after they get a special export license from the US Department of Commerce, the report said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US government "politicized and weaponized economic cooperation," as quoted in the report.

On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing had launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the US over its chip export control measures.

In October, the US Department of Commerce announced that Washington had limited supplies to 28 Chinese companies, aiming at restricting exports of supercomputers and semiconductors.

