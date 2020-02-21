US Planning to Sign Peace Deal With Taliban February 29 - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is preparing to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 if the seven-day reduction of violence is successfully observed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The United States is preparing to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 if the seven-day reduction of violence is successfully observed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Friday.

"Upon a successful implementation of this understand [reduction in violence], signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward. We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29," the statement read.