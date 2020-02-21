UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Planning To Sign Peace Deal With Taliban February 29 - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:47 PM

US Planning to Sign Peace Deal With Taliban February 29 - Pompeo

The United States is preparing to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 if the seven-day reduction of violence is successfully observed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The United States is preparing to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 if the seven-day reduction of violence is successfully observed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Friday.

"Upon a successful implementation of this understand [reduction in violence], signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward. We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29," the statement read.

Related Topics

Taliban United States February Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Increased size of Govt a recipe for disaster: Mian ..

45 seconds ago

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif ..

10 minutes ago

Realmeall Set To Launch Another Quad Camera Smartp ..

11 minutes ago

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif ..

15 minutes ago

Prime minister launches Rs 15 billion Ehsaas Amdan ..

8 minutes ago

Yemeni Diplomat Hails Sacrifices in Fight Against ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.