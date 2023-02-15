UrduPoint.com

US Planning To Train Ukrainian Troops To Use Less Artillery Munitions - Defense Secretary

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

The United States is planning to assist the Ukrainian military in adjusting the troops' maneuver on the battlefield and reduce the amount of munitions amid concerns over Kiev's excessive ammo expending, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said

"We are working with the Ukrainian soldiers in various places throughout Europe to emphasize additional training on maneuver so that as they place more emphasis on maneuver and shaping the battlefield with fires and then maneuvering, there's a good chance that they'll require less artillery munitions, but that's left to be seen," Austin said during the Ukraine Defense Contract Group meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

The defense secretary also said that "this has been a tough fight throughout" in terms of munitions and that Ukraine had used "a lot of artillery ammunition."

The US and Europe were reportedly considering carrying out the training for Ukrainian troops in the United Kingdom and Germany to figure out ways to fight "without expending too much ammo."

In January, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said that the Ukrainian armed forces were facing a shortage of artillery munitions due to disrupted logistic chains and weapons depots eliminated by Russian troops.

