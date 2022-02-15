UrduPoint.com

US Planning To Verify Russia Moving Forces Back From Ukraine Border - Envoy To NATO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:59 PM

US Planning to Verify Russia Moving Forces Back From Ukraine Border - Envoy to NATO

The United States is planing to verify Russia's statement that it is moving forces back from the border with Ukraine, Julianne Smith, permanent representative to NATO, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States is planing to verify Russia's statement that it is moving forces back from the border with Ukraine, Julianne Smith, permanent representative to NATO, said on Tuesday.

"We'll have to verify that and take a look," Smith told a briefing, when asked about Russia's statement that they are moving troops back.

"We want to make sure we understand what they are talking about when they say deescalation and we want to verify that that is in fact what is happening."

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that southern and western military units have started returning their troops to places of permanent deployment following drills.

