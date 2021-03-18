UrduPoint.com
US Plans 2-Year, $2.2Bln Effort to Promote Health Equity - Centers for Disease Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to spend $2.2 billion over the next two years to address COVID-19-related health disparities and advance health equity among high-risk populations with poor healthcare options, CDC Director Rochelle Walenski said on Wednesday.

"This investment will be monumental in anchoring equity at the center of our nation's COVID-19 response - and is a key step forward in bringing resources and focus to health inequities that have for far too long persisted in our country," Walenski said in a press release.

The $2.2 billion represents the largest CDC investment to date in support of communities affected by COVID-19-related inequities in the US health system, the release said.

Data show that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected some populations and placed them at higher risk, including those who are medically underserved, racial and ethnic minority groups, and people living in rural communities, the release added.

The effort is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and is expected to award funding to up to 108 state, local, territorial and associated health departments, according to the release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) designated $150 million to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, also in underserved communities with high concentrations of ethnic and minority groups.

