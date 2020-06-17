UrduPoint.com
US Plans 40 Hypersonic Flight Tests Over Pacific In 4 Years - Pentagon Research Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Plans 40 Hypersonic Flight Tests Over Pacific in 4 Years - Pentagon Research Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States plans to carry out at least 40 flight tests of hypersonic missiles over the Pacific Ocean in the next four years, US Defense Department Director of Research and Engineering for Modernization Mark Lewis said on Wednesday.

"Over the next few years, we have up to 40 more flight tests planned," Lewis told a podcast on hypersonic weapons development hosted by Defense One. "We are doing most of our long range testing over water, particularly over the Pacific Range. That's where we tested the X51."

Lewis said the Trump administration's hypersonic missile program was responding to Russian and Chinese advances in such weapon systems.

He expressed confidence that the United States would eventually gain the lead in the program.

"We need to fly early. We need to fly often. We need to get back into the air. ... I do agree we are on a path to test weapons successfully [and] to seize the lead in this technology," Lewis said.

China was utilizing a lot of technology acquired from US sources, but Russia was currently most advanced in the hypersonics, Lewis added.

