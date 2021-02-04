UrduPoint.com
US Plans First-Ever Bomber Deployment To Norway - Strategic Command

US Plans First-Ever Bomber Deployment to Norway - Strategic Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) An advance team of US airmen arrived in Norway on Wednesday to prepare for the first deployment of US bombers to the Arctic nation, the Strategic Command (STRATCOM) said.

"US bombers are set to deploy to Norway for the first time. In preparation for that deployment, US Air Force personnel from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, arrived today at Orland Air Base, Norway. The Airmen are part of the advance team for scheduled missions that will execute in the coming weeks for a limited time," STRATCOM said in a press release on Wednesday.

Training for the US Air Force personnel will include a variety of areas "ranging from operating in the high north to improving interoperability with allies and partners across the European theater," STRATCOM added.

The arriving Air Force advance team began a ten-day COVID-19 quarantine as recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control after testing negative for the disease prior to departure, according to STRATCOM.

