UrduPoint.com

US Plans Javelin Missile Delivery To Ukraine, Reneges On Surface-to-Air Missiles - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:28 PM

US Plans Javelin Missile Delivery to Ukraine, Reneges on Surface-to-Air Missiles - Reports

The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons such as Javelin missiles, but has reneged on providing surface-to-air missiles like Stinger missiles in order not to provoke Russia, CNN reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons such as Javelin missiles, but has reneged on providing surface-to-air missiles like Stinger missiles in order not to provoke Russia, CNN reported on Friday.

Over the past several weeks, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in what they characterize as "aggressive actions" by Russia on their border. However, Russia has refuted the accusations by saying it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion.

Ukraine is planning to use its new military patrol boats, supplied by the United States, to boost defense missions in the Black Sea, the report said citing anonymous sources in the Biden administration.

Earlier on Friday, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told Russian news agencies that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that there is no alternative to participating in the Minsk process.

Russia has repeatedly said it stands by its right to move armed forces freely within its territory. The Kremlin has also expressed concerns about Ukraine having aggregated almost half of all its armed forces on the contact line with the Donbas region in the east of the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk United States Border All

Recent Stories

Agri officials offer Namaz-e-Istasqa for rain acro ..

Agri officials offer Namaz-e-Istasqa for rain across South Punjab

15 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for relocation of industries out of ..

Prime Minister for relocation of industries out of cities; promotion of electric ..

15 minutes ago
 Minister reviews measures of Sehat Sahulat card fa ..

Minister reviews measures of Sehat Sahulat card facility

15 minutes ago
 FWMC BoD meeting held

FWMC BoD meeting held

21 minutes ago
 WHO urges countries not to panic over Omicron but ..

WHO urges countries not to panic over Omicron but prepare for likely spread

21 minutes ago
 Opposition without any valid reason rejecting EVM ..

Opposition without any valid reason rejecting EVM voting process: Senator Ali Za ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.