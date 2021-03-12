UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans Large-Scale Information Campaign Against Russia's Sputnik V - Kremlin Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Plans Large-Scale Information Campaign Against Russia's Sputnik V - Kremlin Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The United States and its allies are plotting a large-scale information campaign against Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, a high-ranking source in the Kremlin told reporters on Friday.

"As demand for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is growing across the world, including in European countries, the US and its allies are planning, according to our special services, a large-scale information campaign aimed at forming a biased approach to Russia's scientific developments related to countering the spreading of the coronavirus infection," the source said.

The information attack targeting Sputnik V will be conducted through the United States Agency for International Development, George Soros' Open Society Foundations, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Reuters, BBC and Internews, the source continued.

The source warned that "mass fatalities allegedly resulting from using the vaccine" would be staged to illustrate alleged ineffectiveness and dangers of Sputnik V.

The US and its allies also plan to circulate materials "exposing" alleged incomepetence of Russia's vaccination and immunology experts, the source went on to say.

According to the source, European countries that have authorized the Russian vaccine for emergency use (such as Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia, Montenegro, San Marino and North Macedonia) will be the target audience of the information campaign.

"Approval of our vaccine by these countries has triggered an outbreak of anti-Russia propaganda in the West. For example, Dutch media described our Sputnik V not as a vaccine against COVID-19, but as a 'Kremlin instrument for sowing discord within the European Union' and 'Moscow's propaganda tool'," the source went on to say.

Related Topics

Attack World Moscow Russia European Union San Marino George United States Serbia Slovakia Macedonia Hungary Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

21 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

23 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

25 minutes ago

National Cricket’s Chief Selector shares the rea ..

35 minutes ago

55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.