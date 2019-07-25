UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans New Russia Sanctions Over Support For Venezuela's Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:46 PM

US plans new Russia sanctions over support for Venezuela's Maduro

He United States is considering imposing new sanctions on Russia over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the White House representative for the South American nation said Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States is considering imposing new sanctions on Russia over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the White House representative for the South American nation said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration has continued to increase punitive measures against Venezuela since January, when Washington -- along with 50 other countries -- recognized opposition leader Juan Guido as the crisis-ridden country's interim leader.

Russia, North Korea and Cuba continue to support Maduro.

"The pressure will continue, we'll have more sanctions tomorrow," said Elliott Abrams, the White House's pointman on Venezuela.

He added he thinks the pressure has had a "fairly dramatic" effect on Maduro's regime, though the leader has yet to leave power.

Abrams did not specify what the sanctions, which will be announced Thursday, will include.

During a conference organised by the Washington-based think tank The Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Abrams said Washington would also increase pressure on Cuba for its actions in Venezuela supporting Maduro, the same reason for the new sanctions against Russia.

"On Russia, we are still thinking about what sanctions to apply, individual or sectorial," Abrams said.

"They are not giving any more money to Venezuela. They are taking their money out," he said.

"Nevertheless, they are helping merchandise their oil to some extent, and that is something we are thinking about."Washington, which has imposed an oil embargo on Caracas to undermine Maduro's regime, has repeatedly called on Moscow to withdraw its support for the Venezuelan leader.

Russia has rejected the request, accusing the US of wanting to lead a coup in defiance of international law.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington White House Oil Trump Same Lead Caracas United States North Korea Cuba Venezuela Tank Money January Opposition

Recent Stories

People voted out corrupt elements on July 25: Usma ..

2 seconds ago

Pakistan will send its first person to space in 20 ..

3 seconds ago

FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening extorti ..

4 seconds ago

Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democ ..

6 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides fee c ..

8 seconds ago

First Pakistani to be sent to space in 2022: Fawad ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.