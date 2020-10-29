US plans sales of top-end fighter jets to UAE: lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):The United States has agreed to sell top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in light of its recognition of Israel, potentially shifting the regional power balance, a lawmaker said Thursday.

President Donald Trump's administration informally gave a required notification to Congress on the sale, which could "significantly change the military balance in the Gulf and affect Israel's military edge," said Representative Eliot Engel, a Democrat who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee.