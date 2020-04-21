UrduPoint.com
US Plans SM-3 Block IIA Missile Test Against N. Korean Threat In Summer - Pentagon

US Plans SM-3 Block IIA Missile Test Against N. Korean Threat in Summer - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The United States intends to conduct Standard Missile-3 Block IIA test against North Korean representative threat in the upcoming summer, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy Robert Soofer said on Tuesday.

"To further mitigate the risk in the interim period, what we are looking at is conducting a test of the SM-3 IIA missile against a North Korean representative ICBM threat," Soofer said. "Congress asked us, I believe it was last year, to conduct such a test and we'll be doing that probably in the summertime timeframe."

