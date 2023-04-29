UrduPoint.com

US Plans Sunday Night Launch For New Storm Tracking CubeSat TROPICS Mission - NASA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) US authorities are planning a Sunday night launch for new storm-tracking satellites as part of its TROPICS (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats) mission, NASA announced in a press release on Friday.

"NASA and Rocket Lab are targeting 9 pm EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), Sunday, April 30 to launch two storm tracking CubeSats into orbit," the release said. "The agency's TROPICS mission has a two hour launch window from Launch Complex 1 Pad B in Māhia, New Zealand."

NASA described TROPICS as a constellation of four identical CubeSats designed to observe tropical cyclones from low Earth orbit (LEO) that can make observations more frequently than current weather tracking satellites.

Both payloads, each carrying a pair of CubeSats, will launch on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket, the US space agency said.

"A second launch from Rocket Lab with two additional CubeSats is targeted for Tuesday, May 16 EDT, with exact launch times contingent on the date and time of the first launch," the release said.

TROPICS will study tropical cyclones as part of NASA's Earth System Science Pathfinder Program and is planned to increase understanding of the processes driving rapid changes in storm structure, NASA said. The agency plans to have the CubeSats distributed evenly in two low Earth orbital planes about 340 miles (550 kilometers) above the Earth's surface, it said.

