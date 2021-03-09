US Plans Supporting Georgian Opposition, Weakening Ruling Party - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States plans to provide systemic support to the Georgian opposition forces and to weaken positions of the ruling Georgian Dream political party, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday, also pointing to Washington's growing discontent with the Georgian Dream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The United States plans to provide systemic support to the Georgian opposition forces and to weaken positions of the ruling Georgian Dream political party, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday, also pointing to Washington's growing discontent with the Georgian Dream.

"Americans plan to organize systematic work on providing support to the opposition and at the same time undermine the positions of the Georgian Dream. The US is also inspiring European partners to support the Georgian opposition. Washington is making it clear to the Georgian authorities that the White House's further policy on Tbilisi will be determined by the Georgian leadership's readiness to precisely follow US instructions," Naryshkin said in a statement, released by his service.

Since the rule of ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, the US is accustomed to managing Georgia's political processes and governmental policies toward the opposition, the Russian official recalled.

"Recently, dissatisfaction has been growing in Washington with the actions of the ruling Georgian Dream party, which evades submissive fulfillment of US demands. The White House is annoyed to see that 'the dreamers' are not fully meeting the guideline to unconditionally follow the course of Euro-Atlantic integration," Naryshkin noted.