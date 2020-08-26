UrduPoint.com
US Plans To Announce $10Mln In Support Of Iraq's 2021 Parliamentary Elections- Envoy To UN

The United States will announce a $10 million voluntary contribution to the United Nations in support of Iraq's parliamentary elections in 2021, US mission's Political Coordinator Rodney Hunter said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

"As a demonstration of support for Iraq's democratic process, the Trump administration announced plans to fund UNAMI's [UN Assistance Mission for Iraq] electoral-support activities," Hunter said. "We plan to announce $10 million in funding, subject to Congressional notification, through a voluntary contribution routed through the United Nations Development Program."

Hunter said the funding will foster free and fair Iraqi elections and will include activities to support the country's Independent High Electoral Commission, as well as enhance voter engagement.

The United States calls on the United Nations and other international partners to follow the lead and ensure that UNAMI has the needed resources to help Iraq prepare for the elections, Hunter added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced June 6, 2021, as the date for parliamentary elections in a nationally televised speech late last month, pending ratification by lawmakers, more than a year ahead of the elections scheduled for May 2022.

Early elections are a key demand of opposition protesters who took to the streets last fall in massive demonstrations in which security forces and pro-government Shia militias reportedly killed hundreds of people.

