US Plans to Approve Coronavirus Vaccine Boosters for Use 6 Months After 2nd Dose - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The US authorities are likely to shorten the period for administering a coronavirus vaccine booster by two months, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

The food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to approve a third vaccine shot for "fully vaccinated" people six months after receiving the second dose, the report said. The previously approved period was eight months.

The FDA plans to approve the boosters for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines in mid-September, the report added.

The FDA and the Biden administration declined to comment on the issue.

Pfizer and BioNTech expressed confidence that administering a third dose appeared to be safe during the trials, however, they did not share whether the data included how well a booster shot worked against the coronavirus' Delta variant, the report said.