US Plans to Begin Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Based on Science- WHO Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The United States Federal government's plans to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are gradual and are based on the opinions of scientific experts, executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Monday.

"Obviously, I that framework is being advised by top scientists at a federal level, obviously it is a discussion with the state system as how best to introduce that. But we believe that the overarching federal plan seems to be very much based on science," Ryan said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

The leading health official praised the US health care system, saying that it was well-positioned to manage the transition to the next phase of the COVID-19 outbreak. Ryan added that there were clear parameters for assessing the possibility of easing the measures, such as a reduction in active cases.

"I think there is a national plan, I think that has been very clearly laid out, a phased plan for a stepwise reduction in public health and social measures.

That plan is driven by certain parameters of data like I've mentioned before: downward trajectory of cases, the availability of capacity in the health system, and many others," he remarked.

On April 16, US President Donald Trump unveiled a three-stage plan for the easing of lockdown measures. The first stage will see the reopening of gyms and the resumption of elective medical treatments. This will be followed by the reopening of schools in stage two, and the full return to work of the US population in stage three.

Several states in the US have decided to begin easing lockdown measures by allowing the reopening of certain non-essential businesses such as barbershops. On Thursday, Trump said that he disagreed with these measures but that he will not interfere with the decision of state governors.