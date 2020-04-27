UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans To Begin Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Based On Science- WHO Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:56 PM

US Plans to Begin Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Based on Science- WHO Official

The United States federal government's plans to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are gradual and are based on the opinions of scientific experts, executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The United States Federal government's plans to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are gradual and are based on the opinions of scientific experts, executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Monday.

"Obviously, I that framework is being advised by top scientists at a federal level, obviously it is a discussion with the state system as how best to introduce that. But we believe that the overarching federal plan seems to be very much based on science," Ryan said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

The leading health official praised the US health care system, saying that it was well-positioned to manage the transition to the next phase of the COVID-19 outbreak. Ryan added that there were clear parameters for assessing the possibility of easing the measures, such as a reduction in active cases.

"I think there is a national plan, I think that has been very clearly laid out, a phased plan for a stepwise reduction in public health and social measures.

That plan is driven by certain parameters of data like I've mentioned before: downward trajectory of cases, the availability of capacity in the health system, and many others," he remarked.

On April 16, US President Donald Trump unveiled a three-stage plan for the easing of lockdown measures. The first stage will see the reopening of gyms and the resumption of elective medical treatments. This will be followed by the reopening of schools in stage two, and the full return to work of the US population in stage three.

Several states in the US have decided to begin easing lockdown measures by allowing the reopening of certain non-essential businesses such as barbershops. On Thursday, Trump said that he disagreed with these measures but that he will not interfere with the decision of state governors.

Related Topics

World Trump United States April Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

27 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

42 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

57 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.