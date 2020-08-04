UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans To Borrow Over $2 Trillion In 2nd Half Of 2020, Partly For Future COVID-19 Relief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

US Plans to Borrow Over $2 Trillion in 2nd Half of 2020, Partly for Future COVID-19 Relief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The US Treasury Department factored expectations that Congress will approve a new COVID-19 relief bill for at least $1 trillion into its borrowing estimates for the final six months of the year, which are expected to exceed $2 trillion, according to a press release.

"During the July-September 2020 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $947 billion," the release said on Monday. "During the October-December 2020 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $1.216 trillion in privately-held net marketable debt.

The estimates "assume $1 trillion of additional borrowing" needed in anticipation of additional legislation from Congress in response to the pandemic, the release added.

Congress remained deadlocked over the next relief package on Monday, with Democrats backing a $3 trillion plan and Republicans signaling a willing to spend $1 trillion on what would be the second major piece of pandemic legislation.

The CARES Act approved in March allocated more than $2 trillion to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

March Democrats Congress 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

2 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.