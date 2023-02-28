UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Carry Out Provocation In Ukraine Using Toxic Agents - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 10:10 AM

US Plans to Carry Out Provocation in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United States plans to organize a provocation in Ukraine with the use of toxic agents, while blaming Russia, Commander of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, on February 22, an influential US non-governmental organization held a conference on the events in Ukraine, and former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan made a statement, which, in particular, said that Russian troops planned to use chemical weapons in the area of the special military operation.

"We regard this information as the intention of the United States itself and its accomplices to carry out a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals," Lt.

Gen. Kirillov said.

He said Washington hopes that during hostilities it will not be possible to properly investigate the planned US chemical provocation in Ukraine, but added that in case the provocation does take place, the Russian Defense Ministry will identify and punish the true culprits.

Lt. Gen. Kirillov said the United States is likely to try to use the BZ military incapacitating agent in Ukraine.

"We warn that in case of provocations with the use of toxic chemicals, we will identify and punish the true culprits," he said.

Lt. Gen. Kirillov said the West mistakenly hopes that the provocation will be successful, because the Russian Defense Ministry can identify the country that produced the toxic agent.

