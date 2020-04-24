UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans To Compete With Russia On Nuclear Energy Look 'Strange' Amid COVID-19 - Ulyanov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:06 PM

US Plans to Compete With Russia on Nuclear Energy Look 'Strange' Amid COVID-19 - Ulyanov

Washington's plans to win a market share in the nuclear technologies sphere from Russia look strange and show that the United States is yet not aware of the new reality of the coronavirus, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Washington's plans to win a market share in the nuclear technologies sphere from Russia look strange and show that the United States is yet not aware of the new reality of the coronavirus, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Friday.

The new US energy strategy, which has been submitted to President Donald Trump for consideration, says that the US should become a global leader in the nuclear technology market, superseding Russia and China.

Beijing has already criticized the strategy.

"From the political point of view, the presentation of such tasks looks at least strange and shows that the US energy sector representatives have not yet understood the new reality emerging in light of the coronavirus, which, I believe, calls for cooperation instead of tough competition," Ulyanov said.

The diplomat also expressed the belief that it would be hard for the US to compete with Russia in the nuclear energy sphere.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Washington Nuclear Trump Vienna Beijing United States Market From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates steps up safety measures for customers an ..

17 minutes ago

139 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

59 seconds ago

UK Rejects Extending Brexit Transition Period - EU ..

1 minute ago

Rs7,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overchargi ..

1 minute ago

Former Georgian leader eyes Ukraine political come ..

1 minute ago

Fame-seeking hunter of water birds penalized

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.