UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans To Conduct Crucial Hypersonic Weapons Test In 2020 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Plans to Conduct Crucial Hypersonic Weapons Test in 2020 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The United States plans to conduct a crucial hypersonic weapons test in the coming months wary of a possible "Sputnik" moment in its technological race against adversaries, Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said in a memorandum.

A flight experiment has been scheduled later this fiscal year to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Navy-designed Hypersonic Glide Body, according to the memorandum as quoted by military.com.

"[The 1957 Sputnik launch] should heighten our awareness that major technological breakthroughs such as hypersonic weapons can destabilize the global security environment and pose an existential threat to our nation," Modly said in the memorandum on Friday. "In fact, the possible applications of hypersonic technologies have already changed the nature of the battle-space, much as nuclear technology did in the past century.

That is why, when it comes to hypersonic weapons, our command today must be 'All Ahead Full.'"

Modly likened the intensity of the present competition to acquire hypersonic capability to the mid-twentieth century space race between the United States and Soviet Union. In October of 1957, the US public was stunned to learn that its arch-adversary launched into space the world's first artificial satellite - Sputnik 1.

Russia and China both boast advanced hypersonic capabilities. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in January that the Pentagon was increasing funding and accelerating testing to develop hypersonic weapons years earlier than it had previously planned.

Related Topics

Century World Technology China Nuclear Pentagon United States January October All Race

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.