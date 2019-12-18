UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans To Cut Embassy, Consular Personnel In Iraq By 28% - State Department Memo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:18 PM

US Plans to Cut Embassy, Consular Personnel in Iraq by 28% - State Department Memo

The US State Department is preparing to significantly reduce staffing levels at its embassy in Baghdad and other diplomatic centers in the Iraqi capital and Erbil, US broadcaster CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an official memo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US State Department is preparing to significantly reduce staffing levels at its embassy in Baghdad and other diplomatic centers in the Iraqi capital and Erbil, US broadcaster CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an official memo.

According to the broadcaster, the State Department plans to cut staffing levels by 28 percent in Iraq. The plans were unveiled in a memo sent by Bureau of Legislative Affairs Assistant Secretary Mary Elizabeth Taylor to committee Chairman Jim Risch, dated December 6.

"The Department assesses the reduction of personnel will allow Mission Iraq to still achieve its core objectives, and conduct adequate monitoring and oversight of programs. These functions will continue to be performed by personnel in Iraq and, in some cases, by personnel located at other posts," the memo noted.

The proposals outline that 114 fewer people will be based at the US Embassy in Baghdad. Fifteen staff would leave the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, and eight members of staff would leave the Consulate General in Ebril, the broadcaster reported. The cuts are due to take place by the end of May 2020.

Dissatisfaction has been growing within the United States administration with their Iraqi partners. On Monday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper held a telephone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi to express concerns over recent attacks on US military forces stationed in Iraq.

In early December, a military base near Baghdad International Airport was shelled and six Iraqi soldiers were injured. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed attacks on Iran and its partners.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Iran Iraq Baghdad Mary United States May December 2020 Airport Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Business hub at Ajman Free Zone opens

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Niger President on Republ ..

5 minutes ago

Musharraf is critically ill, can’t meet anyone: ..

9 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree on terms of mega-merger

4 minutes ago

Land grabbers encroach upon Sowan River bed in Sih ..

2 minutes ago

1219 kanal land retrieved, Rs. 5 million recovered ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.