US Plans to Deliver Arms to Kiev Will Only Worsen Situation in Donbas - Russian Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov expressed the belief, following negotiations of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, that Washington's plans to supply weapons to Kiev will only aggravate the situation in Ukraine's south-east.

"Plans to deliver weapons to the Kiev regime will only worsen the situation in the southeast of Ukraine. In our opinion, another opportunity to make Kiev stop the war has been lost," Antonov said in a statement distributed by the Russian embassy on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kuleba and other members of a Ukrainian delegation paid a working visit to Washington. A new US-Ukrainian strategic partnership charter was signed. Blinken vowed to continue US military support to Kiev, including lethal weapons supplies.