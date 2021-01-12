UrduPoint.com
US Plans To Designate Houthis As Terrorists Will Hamper Efforts To Settle Yemen Crisis -EU

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:56 PM

The European Union on Tuesday condemned Washington's plans to designate Yemen's Houthi rebel movement as a terrorist organization, saying it would hamper international efforts to settle the longstanding conflict and provide humanitarian assistance to the country's population

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The European Union on Tuesday condemned Washington's plans to designate Yemen's Houthi rebel movement as a terrorist organization, saying it would hamper international efforts to settle the longstanding conflict and provide humanitarian assistance to the country's population.

Late on Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the state department intended to notify Congress of its plans to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization and brand three of its leaders Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The UN, in turn, raised concerns over the decision since it may have a detrimental impact on efforts to resume the political process in Yemen.

"The US designation of Ansar Allah as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, in addition to the designation of three of its leaders, risks rendering UN-led efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Yemen conflict more difficult. It will complicate the necessary diplomatic engagement with Ansar Allah and the work of the international community on political, humanitarian and developmental matters," the EU's foreign service, the EEAS, said in a statement.

According to the EU, the move can seriously affect the delivery of humanitarian aid by the international community to the country's population facing the threat of widespread famine, and deteriorate the economic crisis.

"The EU remains convinced that only an inclusive political solution can end the conflict in Yemen and will continue to promote dialogue among all parties. In coordination with the international community, the EU stands ready to support efforts that mitigate the impact of the designation on the delivery of aid and on the economy, with a particular attention to the functionality of the private sector," the statement added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for around five years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

