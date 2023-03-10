US Plans to Develop Conventionally Armed Regionally Based Hypersonic Weapons - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United States plans to develop conventionally armed and regionally stationed hypersonic weapons, US Defense Department Emerging Capabilities Policy Office Director Michael Horowitz said in a congressional hearing on Friday.

"The (Defense) Department's currently planning to develop conventionally armed regionally based hypersonic weapons," Horowitz told the US House Armed Services Committee.

Horowitz's comment came in response to a question by lawmakers whether there is a need to develop hypersonic weapons that could fire from the United States and have the range to hit Russia or China.

On February 27, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the US military would deploy its first long-range hypersonic weapon battery in the fall. The US military continues training on that weapon system at Joint Base Lewis-McCloud (JBLM) in Washington State, Wormuth added.

On January 16, Russian media reported, citing sources close to the military and the defense industry, that Russia manufactured the first batch of the Poseidon torpedoes for the Project 09852 special purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod.