UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans To Discuss Cyber Issues With China At Talks In Alaska - Senior Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:30 AM

US Plans to Discuss Cyber Issues With China at Talks in Alaska - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States plans to discuss cyber-related issues with China during a high-level meeting in Alaska this week, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"Cyber is absolutely an issue that we plan to discuss," the official said on Tuesday.

"US concerns about Beijing's malicious cyber activities are not new, but it's a continued and ongoing concern and report about recent activity only heighten that. This is definitely an issue where I think we will be making a very clear point about our concerns."

The official added that other matters that will be raised by the US administration include Hong Kong, Taiwan, Uyghurs in Xinjiang, economic coercion of US allies, freedom of navigation in East and South China Seas. The official noted that no negotiated deliverables will come out of the meeting that will take place on Thursday in Anchorage, Alaska.

Related Topics

China Beijing Hong Kong Anchorage United States

Recent Stories

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

4 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

4 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

4 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

4 hours ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.