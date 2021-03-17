US Plans to Discuss Cyber Issues With China at Talks in Alaska - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States plans to discuss cyber-related issues with China during a high-level meeting in Alaska this week, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"Cyber is absolutely an issue that we plan to discuss," the official said on Tuesday.

"US concerns about Beijing's malicious cyber activities are not new, but it's a continued and ongoing concern and report about recent activity only heighten that. This is definitely an issue where I think we will be making a very clear point about our concerns."

The official added that other matters that will be raised by the US administration include Hong Kong, Taiwan, Uyghurs in Xinjiang, economic coercion of US allies, freedom of navigation in East and South China Seas. The official noted that no negotiated deliverables will come out of the meeting that will take place on Thursday in Anchorage, Alaska.