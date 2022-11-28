US Plans to Ensure All Delegations Partake in 2023 APEC Summit in San Francisco - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The United States intends to ensure the participation of all delegations in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) annual meeting of economic leaders in San Francisco in 2023 in accordance with US laws, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti.

"APEC is the Primary vehicle that the United States has to promote economic growth and sustainable development in the Asia Pacific region. And we look forward to deepening and expanding the ties we have with our Asia Pacific partners.

We also look forward to engaging with APEC partners on the plans for APEC for 2023 and we are committed to working with our partners towards full participation of all delegations in 2023 and in accordance with U.S. law and regulations," Rood said.

When asked if this means that Russian officials, against whom the United States has imposed individual sanctions, will not be able to participate in APEC events, Rood said that the United States is "working towards participation of all delegations in APEC in 2023."