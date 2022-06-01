US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific - Senior Official

The United States plans to increase its diplomatic presence in the Pacific region, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday after US President Joe Biden concluded a meeting with New Zeland Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United States plans to increase its diplomatic presence in the Pacific region, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday after US President Joe Biden concluded a meeting with New Zeland Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"We've been working on stepping up our engagement in the Pacific and doing this in close consultation with New Zealand as well as other important partners and the Pacific Island states themselves," the official said. "There was a discussion on the importance of in-person meetings at the leader level. There also was a discussion about expanding US diplomatic presence."