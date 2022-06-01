UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Expand Diplomatic Presence In Pacific - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 12:06 AM

US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific - Senior Official

The United States plans to increase its diplomatic presence in the Pacific region, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday after US President Joe Biden concluded a meeting with New Zeland Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United States plans to increase its diplomatic presence in the Pacific region, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday after US President Joe Biden concluded a meeting with New Zeland Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"We've been working on stepping up our engagement in the Pacific and doing this in close consultation with New Zealand as well as other important partners and the Pacific Island states themselves," the official said. "There was a discussion on the importance of in-person meetings at the leader level. There also was a discussion about expanding US diplomatic presence."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United States New Zealand

Recent Stories

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship ..

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship to commence from June 3

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suite ..

Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suites' construction of Parliament ..

4 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

4 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drill ..

Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drilling From July

4 minutes ago
 Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in ..

Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in Prices for Fertilizers

7 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders EC to decide about notifi ..

Lahore High Court orders EC to decide about notification of new PA members till ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.