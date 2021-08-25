UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Expand Space Cooperation With Russia Through 2030 - NASA Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:18 PM

US Plans to Expand Space Cooperation With Russia Through 2030 - NASA Chief

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Wednesday that the United States plans to expand space cooperation with Russia at least through 2030 with a possibility to include commercial stations in addition to the International Space Station

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Wednesday that the United States plans to expand space cooperation with Russia at least through 2030 with a possibility to include commercial stations in addition to the International Space Station.

"We expect our Russian partners to continue with us and... to expand the space station as a government project all the way to 2030 and we hope it will be followed by the commercial stations," Nelson said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium underway in Colorado.

Related Topics

Russia Nelson United States All Government

Recent Stories

Masdar City Free Zone introduces exclusive busines ..

Masdar City Free Zone introduces exclusive business package for women entreprene ..

8 minutes ago
 US Military Evacuated Over 4,400 Americans From Ka ..

US Military Evacuated Over 4,400 Americans From Kabul to Date - Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 Australia to extend full cooperation for exploitin ..

Australia to extend full cooperation for exploiting potential in hospitality, to ..

5 minutes ago
 PTA starts process of blocking 7,862 URLs: NA body ..

PTA starts process of blocking 7,862 URLs: NA body told

5 minutes ago
 "Maskan" to be equipped with special features: Min ..

"Maskan" to be equipped with special features: Minister

5 minutes ago
 French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in ..

French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in evacuating French citizens fro ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.