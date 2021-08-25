US Plans to Expand Space Cooperation With Russia Through 2030 - NASA Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Wednesday that the United States plans to expand space cooperation with Russia at least through 2030 with a possibility to include commercial stations in addition to the International Space Station.

"We expect our Russian partners to continue with us and... to expand the space station as a government project all the way to 2030 and we hope it will be followed by the commercial stations," Nelson said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium underway in Colorado.