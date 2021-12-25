US Plans to Give Ukraine Access to Latest Intelligence on Russian Activities - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The US Department of Defense is working on a plan to provide real-time intelligence information to Ukraine so it could rapidly respond to potential actions by Russia, The New York Times newspaper has reported, citing sources in the administration of US President Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021)

According to the newspaper, the shared intelligence would include images showing whether the Russian armed forces are moving toward the Ukrainian border, which would allow Kiev to forestall a possible attack.

The US intelligence agencies are already giving Ukraine access to more information than before the alleged Russian military buildup, a source with knowledge of the administration's actions told the newspaper.

At the same time, giving Kiev access to such data may result in Ukraine striking first against Russia, the US officials reportedly admitted.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated over the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

