US Plans To Implement More Sanctions On Iran, Not Considering Any Waivers - Special Envoy

Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

The United States promises to impose more sanctions against Iran and is not looking to grant any waivers, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The United States promises to impose more sanctions against Iran and is not looking to grant any waivers, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department designated 16 entities, 11 vessels and ten individuals over their links to Iran including a large oil shipping network allegedly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"We did sanctions today, we did sanctions yesterday, we did sanctions Friday, we will do more sanctions coming," Hook said.

The US special envoy said the United States is not looking at issuing any exceptions or waivers.

Earlier, media reported that France is proposing a $15 billion credit line for Tehran in an attempt to save the nuclear deal.

Since exiting the Iran nuclear accord last year, the US government has levied sanctions against every major Iranian business sector including the oil industry. The United States initially issued sanctions waivers with a May expiry date to eight of Iran's trading partners to allow them to wind down purchases of Iranian oil.

