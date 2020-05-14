US plans to introduce an indefinite arms embargo against Iran have no prospects, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"The stubborn shattering of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program] through new anti-Iranian ideas, which include the proposal to impose an indefinite arms embargo against Iran, simply does not honor the United States.

It is clear that this course has no prospects," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Those members of the JCPOA, who have maintained a genuine full commitment to the nuclear deal, will continue to fight for its preservation and sustainable implementation, she said.

"There should be no doubt about this in Washington," she said.