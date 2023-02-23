US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in Taiwan - Reports

The United States plans to significantly boost its troop presence in Taiwan and more than quadruple the number of soldiers stationed there due to what it regards as a rising threat from China, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States plans to significantly boost its troop presence in Taiwan and more than quadruple the number of soldiers stationed there due to what it regards as a rising threat from China, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing US officials

The US currently has 30 troops stationed on the island but plans to send an additional 100 to 200 soldiers there in the coming months, the report said.

The larger contingent of soldiers will include special-operations forces and US Marines, who will be tasked with expanding an existing training program that the Pentagon has sought to keep out of the public eye, according to the report.

The goal of the expanded training program is to get Taiwan to adopt a "porcupine strategy," or an asymmetric military method aimed at repelling any Chinese offensive on the island, according to the report.

Separately, the Pentagon is also running a training program for a group of Taiwanese military soldiers at Camp Grayling in northern Michigan, the report said.

That program, which is being conducted by the Michigan National Guard, has seen the Taiwanese soldiers take part in annual drills with multiple countries.

The Pentagon's expanded training efforts come amid rising tensions between the US and China after a Chinese balloon seen traversing the continental US a few weeks ago sparked a diplomatic furor that led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to Beijing.

Taiwan has long been a flash point in US-Chinese relations, and Pentagon officials have recently said they believe that China intends to invade the island by the end of this decade.

The island has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.