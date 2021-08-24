US Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Afghan Refugees - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States plans to offer coronavirus vaccines to Afghan refugees housed in US military bases, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"[Afghan refugees] They are being tested and we are working through offering vaccines and what that process will look like," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked if Afghan refugees will be vaccinated for COVID-19.