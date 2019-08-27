UrduPoint.com
US Plans To Open Direct Talks With Houthis In Yemen - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:14 PM

The United States wants to initiate direct talks with the Iran-backed Houthi movement in an attempt to end the war in Yemen, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The United States wants to initiate direct talks with the Iran-backed Houthi movement in an attempt to end the war in Yemen, media reported on Tuesday.

The Trump administration is looking to prompt Saudi Arabia into taking part in secret talks in Oman with Houthi leaders to broker a cease-fire in Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The US plan to open direct talks with the Houthis comes at a time when fears of broader regional war are growing, according to the report.

The Trump administration views Houthi forces in Yemen as Iran proxies and says Tehran should be held responsible for rocket and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, the report said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, causing thousands of civilian casualties and contributing to a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

