UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Provide $7.4Bln To Ukraine Via World Bank Through September - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 08:26 PM

US Plans to Provide $7.4Bln to Ukraine Via World Bank Through September - Envoy to UN

The United States intends to allocate an additional $7.4 billion directly to the Ukrainian government via World Bank mechanisms through September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The United States intends to allocate an additional $7.4 billion directly to the Ukrainian government via World Bank mechanisms through September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"For our part, since the invasion the United States has provided nearly $2 billion in humanitarian assistance to those in need in Ukraine and the region and we have provided nearly $15.5 billion in direct budget support to the government of Ukraine through World Bank mechanisms. We plan to provide an additional $7.4 billion through September," Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

Related Topics

World Bank United Nations Ukraine Budget United States September Government Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Classic Figure Skating Trophy attracts 1 ..

Abu Dhabi Classic Figure Skating Trophy attracts 145 talent athletes from 17 cou ..

3 minutes ago
 Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scores

Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scores

3 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed in South Awaran IBO: ISPR

Three terrorists killed in South Awaran IBO: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Governor assures N. Waziristan jirga of compensati ..

Governor assures N. Waziristan jirga of compensation for destructed shops

3 minutes ago
 10 policemen including SSP injured in clashes with ..

10 policemen including SSP injured in clashes with PTI workers

3 minutes ago
 Degree awarding ceremony of Isra university Islama ..

Degree awarding ceremony of Isra university Islamabad campus held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.