US Plans to Provide $7.4Bln to Ukraine Via World Bank Through September - Envoy to UN

The United States intends to allocate an additional $7.4 billion directly to the Ukrainian government via World Bank mechanisms through September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The United States intends to allocate an additional $7.4 billion directly to the Ukrainian government via World Bank mechanisms through September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"For our part, since the invasion the United States has provided nearly $2 billion in humanitarian assistance to those in need in Ukraine and the region and we have provided nearly $15.5 billion in direct budget support to the government of Ukraine through World Bank mechanisms. We plan to provide an additional $7.4 billion through September," Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.