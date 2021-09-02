US Plans to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine May Be Dangerous - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The US plans to provide military assistance to Kiev may result in Ukraine's unpredictable actions such as attempts to resolve the crisis in the southeast of the country by force, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have paid attention to the US plans of military assistance to Ukraine. We think that it may be a reason for Ukraine's unpredictable actions such as attempts to settle the inter-Ukrainian conflict in the [country's] southeast by force. It is very dangerous," Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Kremlin also raised concerns that the US had not said a word on the Minsk agreements to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently on a working visit to America and held a meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

"We have not seen or heard any Washington's recommendations to Zelenskyy on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Not a word about that," Peskov added.

The conflict between the Ukrainian government and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk has been going on since 2014. The Minsk agreements, designed to find a political solution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine � that make up the Normandy group � in February 2015.