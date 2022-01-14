US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training Amid Tensions With Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Defense Department and CIA plan to help Ukrainian insurgents amid tensions with Russia by training soldiers and providing weapons, the New York Times reported on Friday citing unnamed Biden administration officials.

The US government could help the insurgents in Ukraine - overtly through the Defense Department and covertly through CIA - by providing them training in nearby countries, logistical support and weapons, the Biden administration officials reportedly said.

Training forces in NATO's eastern flank countries such as Poland, Romania and Slovakia could enable Ukrainian insurgents to slip in and out of the country, the officials also said.

The US government has warned Russia of severe consequences should it choose to invade Ukraine, including coordinated economic sanctions, a change in NATO force posture and increased assistance to Kiev.

The US intelligence community has not determined whether Russia has "definitely" decided to invade Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it intends to invade Ukraine but has said it reserved their right to move troops within its sovereign territory. Russia has also warned that it considers NATO's activities on its borders as a threat to its national security.