US Plans To Renew Sanctions Waiver Allowing Iraq To Import Energy From Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Plans to Renew Sanctions Waiver Allowing Iraq to Import Energy From Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United States is expected to renew a sanctions waiver that allows Iraq to continue to import natural gas and electricity from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing US and Iraqi officials.

In October, the Trump administration granted Iraq a 120-day sanctions waiver that is set to expire next week.

The report said some US officials suggested not renewing the sanctions waiver, however, Iraq's appointment of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new prime minister helped convince the Trump administration to extend the waiver.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018.

The United States later reintroduced comprehensive sanctions against Iran, targeting the country's economic, financial and transportation sectors, among others.

The United States and Iraq are working to smooth over relations after tensions rose in recent months following US attacks on Iraqi militia that are part of the country's security forces and the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad as well as Iraqi citizens' attacks on the US embassy and mass demonstrations demanding US forces leave the country.

